VETERANS from in and around Crediton raised vital funds by challenging themselves to walk ten miles.
They were raising funds to help veterans' mental health charity Combat Stress provide lifesaving mental health treatment across the UK.
Veterans walked from the Crediton Tesco store on Joseph Locke Way to the Duck Pub at Yeoford before returning to the Town Square in Crediton.
Event organiser Paul Fallon said: “The walk was made so much easier with the help of the Crediton Cadet Force, the generosity of the community, Crediton Rugby Club, Tesco Community Champion Ben, and James and Sarah at The Duck at Yeoford.
“Unfortunately mental health after leaving the Armed Forces is a huge problem and so many brave veterans keep it to themselves, that is why we put our every effort to help them.”
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