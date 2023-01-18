IT has just been announced (10.45am) that rail services have now been suspended for the rest of the day between Exeter and Okehampton and Exeter and Barnstaple “due to severe weather at Crediton”.
GWR said: “Train services between Exeter St David’s and Barnstaple via Crediton will be cancelled.
“Disruption is expected until the end of the day.
“A full refund can be requested at: refunds.gwr.com if you choose not to travel.”
It adds: “Please do not attempt to travel on this line.”
It adds “Due to severe weather at Crediton, some lines are blocked.”
Earlier this morning there was disruption on the line at Crediton due to a points failure.
Yesterday, Tuesday, rail services were disrupted for many hours due to sheep on the line at Crediton. Some trains were cancelled.