AS two more days of rail strikes loom next week, on Wednesday and Friday, February 1and 3, GWR is urging anyone looking to travel to check their journey beforehand.
The Aslef union, which represents train drivers, is taking action that will affect rail services on the two strike days, and a revised timetable will operate across several train operators, including GWR.
On strike days (1 and 3) only a reduced service will operate on a limited number of routes.
Many parts of the GWR network will have no service at all.
A limited service, starting later and finishing earlier (between 0730 and approximately 1930), will run only on the following routes between:
• London Paddington and Bristol Temple Meads
• Bristol Temple Meads and Cardiff
• Reading and Basingstoke
• Reading and Oxford
• Reading and Redhill
• Swindon and Westbury
• Exeter St Davids and Exmouth
• Exeter St Davids and Paignton
• Plymouth and Gunnislake
• Penzance and St Ives
A GWR spokesperson said: ‘If you intend to travel on these routes, please check before you travel. Trains that are operating will be busier than usual because we will not be able to offer the normal service frequency.
‘TfL and TfW services are not affected by strike action and will continue to run as planned.
‘Unlike previous strikes, the days in between strike days and immediately after the last strike day will be largely unaffected and GWR expects to be able to operate a full level of service, with some very minor alterations.
‘Online journey planners have been updated with the latest timetable information, please see the passenger information table for details.
‘Customers who have already purchased tickets for strike days can claim a full refund or amend their ticket; those who travel and are delayed may be entitled to Delay Repay compensation if they are delayed by 15 minutes or more.
‘To help customers, tickets will be valid for travel on alternative days on GWR services as follows:
• Tickets for 1 and 3 February can be used the day before, or up to and including Tuesday 7 February.
Season-ticket holders can apply for compensation through the Delay Repay scheme.
‘Our Refund policy remains in place. If you hold a return ticket, you can claim a refund of your unused full fare, even if only one leg of your journey is affected.’
You can find out more at: