This is the actual nature of Crediton experienced daily by thousands of people. The A377, from Exeter to Barnstaple, with its numerous tributaries, funnels a vast procession of diesel and petrol-driven vehicles in either direction along Crediton's High Street where, due to the absence of a by-pass, it meets the busy circular motion of local residents going about their business - school runs, shopping trips, visits to the doctor, meeting-up for coffee and so on.