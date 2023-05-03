As most of the people in the area would know I have been writing in these newspapers for the last 12 years on the top of running the busy parishes of Okehampton and Chagford as well as being on a dual doctoral qualification programme of counselling psychology and psychotherapy.
After the successful completion of my first doctoral psychotherapy training, I am perusing my second doctoral thesis and viva for counselling/clinical psychology at present.
101 Issues is the title of my upcoming book that comprises of 101 short reflections written and published in various newspapers mainly through Okehampton Times and its sister papers for the last 12 years.
These articles deal with a variety of contextual themes concerning national and global issues. Some of the major themes include the need to end the wars, the use and the abuse of internet and social media, the deficiency in democracy, Jesus the best psychologist, the use of religions, Covid-19, anger, envy, gossip, parenting, beauty, world leaders failing the people of their election promises, the way to defeat terrorism, challenging corruption, prayer, questions on faith, self-awareness, family as the blessing, mental health, why do people hate?
Hope in life, healthy talking, positive thinking, the Tamil Vanakkam, Jallikattu and the lessons to humanity from Tamil literature; Tholkappiyam and Thirukkural.
This book is released worldwide today in two formats; eBook as well as paperback. I personally recommend this book to all the readers not only just because I have written them all but also of the variety of contents I have dealt with so far with a fine blend of psychology and spirituality. I think this book would be a wonderful opportunity for those who have not read some of my past reflections.
Darline Joseph Marianathan
St Boniface Okehampton & Holy Family Chagford