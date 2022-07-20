Refurbished tennis courts reopened
The official opening of the refurbished tennis court at South Zeal Recreation Ground took place during Zale Fayre (July 2-3).
The event took place on the first day of the fair next to the newly resurfaced tennis courts, which were refurbished during the covid pandemic. It also included a presentation of a cheque to the recreation ground’s association for nearly £20,000.
Den Brook Wind Farm group from North Tawton donated the cheque for £19,496, which was presented to the chairman of the South Zeal Recreation Ground Association, Alan Dunn, which went towards covering the cost of work. Members from the Den Brook Wind Turbine Community attended to cut ribbon.
The Zale Fayre was held to raise money for the recreation ground and the two days were filled with a wide range of fun activities including a barbecue, refreshments, bookstalls, arts and crafts, bric-a-brac, a duck race, a tombola, prize draws and music and dance from local groups including The Wreckords.
Following the event, the recreation grounds committee posted on Facebook: ‘Thank you to everyone who came along to Zale Fayre this weekend. Despite the weather we had a great turn out of families and friends.
‘A big thank you also to the recreation ground committee, all the volunteers, the stall holders and musicians who worked hard all weekend to keep everyone fed, watered and entertained.’
The recreation offers many facilities including a children’s playground, sports field, skate park, tennis court, snooker club and pavilion.
