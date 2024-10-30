Those who have given their lives for their country are being remembered by communities throughout West Devon next week.
A series of parades and services to honour those who have made the ultimate sacrifice are being staged on Remembrance Sunday and Armistice Day, on Monday, November 11.
In Tavistock, the Royal British Legion (RBL) will stage a Remembrance Sunday parade at the town centre war memorial at 11am. Veterans and anyone else who wishes to march to the memorial are welcome to join and are asked to muster in Russell Street, leaving under the guidance of the Stannary Brass Band at 10.35am. Anyone else is equally welcome to join at the war memorial. The parade will leave the memorial after the service. The next day, on Monday the RBL will stage a short Armistice Day Remembrance Service at the memorial at 11am.
Okehampton’s Remembrance Sunday parade gathers in Fore Street from 10.15pm, marching to All Saints Church from 10.30am.
There will be a roll call of war dead and the last post and two-minute silence will sound round the memorial before the parade moves inside for the church service. The parade will return to Fore Street where the mayor will take the salute and the National Anthem sung, ending at 12.30pm.
Sticklepath Remembrance Sunday service and parade is at the village hall at 3pm. The Rev Stephen Cook and the Royal British Legion will lead.
Princetown’s Remembrance Parade and service on Sunday will be at 11am, led by the Rev Denis Robinson. A parade starts at the church at 10.45 and walks to the war memorial.
The Princetown Remembrance events will have a special community feel this year with a cascade of knitted poppies, a field of poppies and a poppy sign – all created by a combination of the craft group and the village school.
Serving Royal Navy petty officer Aimee Wildgoose was helped by her children Rose, six, and Harry, nine, to paint plastic bottle bases red and create her Lest We Forget signs.
She said: “It means a lot to me that we mark Remembrance because of my service.”