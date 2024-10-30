In Tavistock, the Royal British Legion (RBL) will stage a Remembrance Sunday parade at the town centre war memorial at 11am. Veterans and anyone else who wishes to march to the memorial are welcome to join and are asked to muster in Russell Street, leaving under the guidance of the Stannary Brass Band at 10.35am. Anyone else is equally welcome to join at the war memorial. The parade will leave the memorial after the service. The next day, on Monday the RBL will stage a short Armistice Day Remembrance Service at the memorial at 11am.