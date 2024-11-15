Tim said: “We stepped off smartly, our small contingent marching as proudly as we had done whilst we were serving. Starting on the left-hand side of Whitehall required a right, followed by a left wheel to bring us to the correct side of the Cenotaph. There was a noticeable straightening of backs, a crisper swing of the arms as the Cenotaph was saluted and wreathes passed over to the attendants to be placed amongst the multitude already laid. Eyes to the front again, we continued towards Parliament Square, before turning right and right again on to Horse Guards Road.