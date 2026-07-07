Residents are being invited to take part in a public consultation to help shape Forestry England’s designs for a new 135-hectare woodland near Hatherleigh.
Forestry England is working on plans to transform mainly grazed land north of Hatherleigh into Fishleigh Wood as part of a wider project to increase woodland cover across England.
The consultation on the early designs runs from July 6 to August 2, with a community drop-in session planned for July 21 at Hatherleigh Community Centre from 4pm to 7pm. Forestry England said feedback from residents will be used to tailor the plans.
Kevin Stannard, west director at Forestry England, said: “We’re delighted to share our initial plans for Fishleigh Wood with the local people who will be watching it grow and change over time.
“I now encourage anyone with an interest to take a look at what we’re planning and tell us what you think. Your views will make a difference to how this woodland takes shape.”
Initial planting is expected to start in winter 2027/28. Existing public footpaths through the site will remain open, but full public access to the wider woodland is likely to be ten to 15 years away, to give the young trees time to establish properly.
No public car park, visitor amenities or surfaced recreational trails are currently planned.
Planned tree species include western red cedar, Douglas fir, Macedonian pine, hornbeam and blackthorn, with common alder, aspen, black poplar and willow planned for wetter areas near the River Torridge.
Forestry England said the new habitat could support hazel dormice, otters, amphibians, insects and woodland birds, as well as providing roosting opportunities for bats, including the barbastelle, one of the rarest species of bat in the UK.
For more information or to submit a response, visit: https://www.forestryengland.uk/woodland-creation/fishleigh-wood
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