Okehampton residents are still opposed to the proposed design of a new sports pitch for St James Primary School despite alterations which would see the construction of a higher fence around the pitch.
On Monday (June 5), town councillors are set to discuss the resubmitted planning application which proposes a higher fence surrounding the pitch than under the original proposal after nearby residents raised concerns over a loss of privacy.
The new application proposes increasing the height of the fence from 1.8 metres to 2.4 metres with the fence to be fitted with a privacy mesh. The proposal also includes a ‘hit and miss’ fence at the top of the north west bank closest to the residential development next door, Romansfield. This apparently would stop balls from games heading over into the next door gardens.
But only last month, architects made new alterations to the plan and are now proposing to move the pitch 28 metres from the neighbouring houses and to reduce pitch levels on the north-west of site to that previously agreed. There has been no suggestion of lowering the fence in the updated plan.
The alteration follows residents’ concerns that the artificial pitch height had increased, apparently due to earth being deposited there by a contractor during the delay to build the pitch.
However, Romansfield residents are arguing that a higher fence will not solve the problem and create a new one by dominating the skyline for neighbouring properties. Several opponents to the proposal have suggested that pitch be lowered to the height originally proposed rather than building a higher fence.
One opponent said: ‘[The architects] have made the decision (supposedly in our interests) to raise the height of the fence to three metres and then plant a few trees for privacy. These additions will have the opposite effect and does not address what the residents want. Lower the field, then you don’t have the privacy issues, don’t have over dominance, it won’t be out of place and most importantly the school children will have their sports field.’
Another resident opposing the new application, said: ‘It seems that this latest application has not addressed the issues raised in the refusal on the last submission. The proposal would introduce a build form of development that due to its scale, height and sitting will result in a harmful impact upon the character and appearance of the area.’
Okehampton Town Council previously opposed the application at a meeting in March stating that the proposed pitch and fence height would have a negative visual impact and result in the loss of privacy and daylight for neighbouring properties.
There were also concerns raised about inadequate drainage solutions which architects say will be addressed later.
On behalf of the Dartmoor Multi Academy Trust (DMAT), which runs the school, architecture company Oxenham Consult, wrote: ‘The school has now been opened for a number of years without the required provision of outside sports facilities and has over this time grown in size. The nearest pitches being at Okehampton College and the primary school are too far to travel within the current curriculum so can’t offer a practical solution.
‘This proposal offers minor adaptions of the original scheme to address concerns of privacy for both neighbours and pupils whilst addressing any construction limitations inherited within the site.’
The pitch is considered vital to allow children at the primary school somewhere to exercise all year round. It was granted planning permission in November 2019.
Cllr Tony Leech said: ‘The children’s certainly do need a play field and as soon as possible. But whatever happens, it has, it has to be right not only for the kids, but also for the residents.’