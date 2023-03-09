A CONTROVERSIAL idea from dog walkers for a field dedicated to exercising their pets has been raised in a West Devon town.
The people of North Tawton are to be consulted on their views about an idea for a piece of land to be set aside for their four-legged friends to run around in.
The divisive plan was raised at last Tuesday’s (February 7) meeting of the town council and proved controversial, sparking a heated discussion.
Both members of the public attending the meeting and councillors joined in the debate with mainly strong opinions against the idea, including from dog owners.
Opponents asked why taxpayers (especially non-dog owners) should pay for dog owners to take their dogs for a walk, when there were plenty of public open spaces to do so.
Others said there were more important priorities, such as keeping the public toilets open, improving the cemetery and providing more car parking spaces.
The topic led to more general complaints about the health dangers to children of dog droppings in the town, blamed on owners not clearing them up while on dog walks.
The discussion was sparked by Cllr Christian Martin who has raised a petition asking the council to provide an exercise ground for dogs.
Cllr Martin said: ‘Even though North Tawton is a rural market town, it doesn’t have an area of land where residents can freely and safely exercise their dogs on and off the lead.’
The council provides the Memorial Park play area, where children can freely play, and dogs are only permitted on a lead whilst using the footpath through the park.
Cllr Martin said: ‘The petition asks the council to investigate purchasing an open area of land for recreational use that can be enjoyed by families and dog walkers alike.
‘It then asks that the council holds a public consultation with a project and costing plan to inform residents. It is residents who can determine if this is something they wish to pay for.’
He has collected 60 signatures supporting the idea, with two petitions, including one at the vets.
Cllr Martin said he was a dog owner and hoped the exercise areas would reduce dog waste in the town. He added many services were provided by the taxpayer, even if not everyone benefited.
Cllr Sue Watson said: ‘I am a dog owner and I don’t see any need for a special field. There are many public places round here to walk dogs. And anyway taxpayers should not be paying for a dog exercise area.’
The council agreed to consult with residents on whether it should buy a field for dog exercise.