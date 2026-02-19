EARLIER this month a group of volunteers came together near Holne on Dartmoor to continue their mission to make a significant impact on the landscape.
This was not an ordinary tree planting day – it was the day that Devon charity Moor Trees commemorated a major milestone by planting the 200,000th tree in its goal to create and expand native broadleaved woodland.
The achievement reflects years of hands‑on effort and dedication from local people, community groups and landowners working together to restore the rich woodland that once shaped the region.
The woodlands that Moor Trees helps to create feature trees grown from seeds gathered from Dartmoor that are then nurtured and planted out with care by its volunteers.
The 200,000 tree, an oak grown from locally collected seed, was planted by a few of the younger volunteers, alongside a commemorative plaque.
Volunteers then spent the rest of the day planting out 500 more trees at the site.
Moor Trees patron, Dartmoor landowner Kevin Cox said: “Working with Moor Trees over the years has helped to transform our land and we’re thrilled to be home to their 200,000th tree.
‘Their focus on local provenance native species and careful ecological planning is helping to reconnect fragmented habitats across Dartmoor, bringing back the wildlife and biodiversity this landscape deserves.’
Moor Trees chief executive Helen Aldis added: `’Reaching our 200,000th tree is a huge moment for us. Our fantastic volunteers and the landowners we work with are at the heart of everything we do and make achievements like this possible. It’s a privilege to see our trees take root and help shape a healthier, more connected landscape for the future.’
Looking ahead, Moor Trees is preparing to expand its efforts, with plans to increase the focus of woodland restoration efforts within the river valleys, connecting habitats across the moor. The charity’s long‑term vision is of a healthier, more resilient landscape where nature can thrive once again.
