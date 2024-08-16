Businesses in Devon are being warned that they are putting their livelihoods at risk by not asking for identification when selling age-restricted goods such as vapes, tobacco and alcohol.
It follows the prosecution of a shopkeeper from Bridgwater, Somerset who has been ordered to pay more than £3,500 after being caught selling vapes to a 15-year-old girl.
At Taunton Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday, August 13, Henri Andre Bitton, 74, of Gemini Vapes in Eastover near Langport pleaded guilty to making the sale in February.
The girl was in fact a volunteer in a test purchasing exercise on behalf of Heart of the South West Trading Standards Service.
A trading standards officer, who was inside the shop at the time, saw Bitton make the sale without first asking for ID. After the purchase the officer showed Bitton a photo of the volunteer – Bitton said she was ‘over 18’ and insisted that he had ‘sufficient experience’ to identify those that were underage.
Bitton told the court that he didn’t realise the volunteer’s age and he is blind in one eye and has blurred vision in the other. But when another customer tried to purchase a vape the defendant said he ‘could tell’ that she was over 18. The officer disagreed and asked for ID which confirmed that she was underage.
The chair of the bench said it was ‘a concerning case’ and that the protection and welfare of young people was paramount.
Bitton was ordered to pay £1,200 in fines, costs of £1,880 and a victim surcharge of £480, totalling £3,560.
Alex Fry, Heart of the South West Trading Standards Service’s operations manager, said: “The bright colours and sweet flavours of vapes are attracting young people and so it is essential that store owners ensure that they do not sell these products to children.
“Those who do not follow the regulations are putting their livelihood at risk and we will take court action where necessary. The most effective way to safeguard your businesses is to ask for ID. It’s such a simple thing to do.”
Business can sign up for a free ‘No Proof of Age – No Sale (NPOANS)’ toolkit that provides easy to use guidance on how to prevent the illegal sale of age restricted goods and services at www.proofofage.org.uk