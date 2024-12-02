An 86-year-old retired electrician has celebrated 75 years of bell ringing at North Tawton Church.
Mervyn Way from Chawleigh started ringing at the church when he was 11 and has continued to attend regularly for 75 years.
He was presented with a picture of the church and a bell rope on Sunday, December 1 to commemorate his time and efforts.
Graham Pridham, a fellow bell ringer, said: “Mervyn was very surprised and elated to receive the present. He’s a prominent figure within bell ringing circles, everybody knows him because he’s a fount of useful information when it comes to ringing.”
North Tawton Church has six bell ringers, with some as young as 15, who come to practice every week.