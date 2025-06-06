Debbie Beadle, CEO of charity Fearfree, said: “The rise in domestic abuse reports across Devon and Cornwall is deeply concerning. Behind each call is a person, often isolated and frightened, and it is vital that they receive the support they need to protect them from harm and rebuild their lives. It is important to remember that this increase places additional pressure on already stretched frontline services. Without increased funding, support services risk becoming overwhelmed and help could be harder to access.