Drivers in and around Torridge will have a National Highways road closure to watch out for this week.
But the news isn't too bad, as it is only expected to cause slight delays, of under 10 minutes.
The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that one closure is due to start this week:
• A30, from 7pm February 23 to 6am February 24, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 westbound, Sourton Down to Liftondown lane closure for drainage, No access to Stowford Cross Layby.
National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.