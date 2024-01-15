Drivers in and around Torridge will have two National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.
But the news isn't too bad, with both of them only expected to cause slight delays, of less than 10 minutes.
The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that two closures are due to start over the next two weeks:
• A30, from 7pm January 23 to 5am January 25, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 eastbound, Stowford lane closure for horticultural works.
• A30, from 7pm January 25 to 5am January 26, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 eastbound, Stowford lane closure for horticultural works.
National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.