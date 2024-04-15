Drivers in and around Torridge will have two National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.
But the news isn't too bad, with both of them only expected to cause slight delays, of under 10 minutes.
The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that two closures are due to start over the next two weeks:
• A30, from 9.30am to 3.30pm on April 16, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 both directions Stowford lane closures for structure inspection.
• A30, from 8pm April 16 to 4am April 17, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 both directions Stowford lane closures for barrier repairs.
National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.