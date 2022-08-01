Road closures: two for West Devon drivers this week

Road closures: two for West Devon drivers this weekDrivers in and around West Devon will have two National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.
But the news isn't too bad, with both of them only expected to cause slight delays, of under 10 minutes.
The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that two closures are due to start this week:
• A38, from 7pm August 1 to 5am December 18, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 Twelvewoods to M5, junction 31 mobile lane closures for drainage works.
• A30, from 8pm August 1 to 5am August 4, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 eastbound, Whiddon Down to Cheriton Bishop - Lane closure for Horticulture (Cutting and Planting) works.
National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.