Delays may occure on the A30 westbound carriageway next week as the Tongue End slip road by Okehampton is closed for roadworks.
The closure will be in force from 8pm-6am each night from March 11-14 inclusive for resurfacing work but there is a possibility that the work will continue for an extra night.
Diversion signs will be in place before and after the road closure advising motorists to take the Sourton Cross westbound junction and return along the A30 to take the eastbound Okehampton exit.
Furthermore, there will be a daytime lane closure on the slip road on March 12 and overnight temporary two-way traffic lights will be in operation on the B3260 on March 12-13.
The work is being carried out by National Highways which operates and maintains England’s motorways and major A roads.
For more information about the planned works, visit the Devon County Council website or https://one.network/.