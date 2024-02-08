Police are warning the public to be on the alert following reports of cold callers offering home insulation in the South Devon area.
In a statement, police warned the public to reject work offered by unsolicited doorstep callers. If in doubt and there are concerns that rogue traders are involved, people are advised to report the incident to the police.
Homeowners should instead obtain up to three quotes from reputable and trusted businesses.
The statement also recommended ignoring cold callers should they turn up on someone’s door step, adding: “If a company claims to be working with a local council, contact the local council yourself to check this is true. If you see cold callers in the area, have concerns, or have any information please phone 101. If possible, please make a note of any descriptions and vehicle registrations seen.”