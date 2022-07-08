Royal Devon and Exeter Trust cares for 116 Covid-19 patients in hospital

Royal Devon and Exeter Trust was caring for 116 coronavirus patients in hospital as of Tuesday, figures show.

NHS England data shows the number of people being treated in hospital for Covid-19 by 8am on July 5 was up from 47 on the same day the previous week.

The number of beds at Royal Devon and Exeter NHS Foundation Trust occupied by people who tested positive for Covid-19 more than quadrupled in the last four weeks – 28 days ago, there were 27.

Across England there were 11,049 people in hospital with Covid as of July 5, with 229 of them in mechanical ventilation beds.

The number of Covid-19 patients hospitalised nationally has more than doubled in the last four weeks, while the number on mechanical ventilators has increased by 97%.