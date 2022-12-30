Royal Devon and Exeter Trust was caring for 118 coronavirus patients in hospital as of Wednesday, figures show.
NHS England data shows the number of people being treated in hospital for Covid-19 by 8am on December 28 was down from 123 on the same day the previous week.
There were 36 beds occupied by Covid-19 patients four weeks ago in Royal Devon and Exeter NHS Foundation Trust.
Across England there were 9,459 people in hospital with Covid as of December 28, with 209 of them in mechanical ventilation beds.
The number of Covid-19 patients hospitalised nationally has increased by 91% in the last four weeks, while the number on mechanical ventilators has increased by 63%.
The figures also show that 110 new Covid patients were admitted to hospital in Royal Devon and Exeter NHS Foundation Trust in the week to December 26. This was down from 154 in the previous seven days.