Royal Devon University Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust was caring for 39 patients with coronavirus in hospital as of Sunday, figures show.
NHS England data shows the number of people being treated in hospital with Covid-19 by 8am on January 7 was down from 43 on the same day the previous week.
Across England there were 4,123 people in hospital with Covid as of January 7.
Nationally, the number of hospital patients with Covid-19 has increased by 36% in the last four weeks.
The figures also show 57 new patients with Covid were admitted to hospital in Royal Devon University Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust in the week to January 5.