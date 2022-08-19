Royal Devon University Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust cares for 40 Covid-19 patients in hospital

Royal Devon University Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust cares for 40 Covid-19 patients in hospitalRoyal Devon University Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust was caring for 40 coronavirus patients in hospital as of Tuesday, figures show.
NHS England data shows the number of people being treated in hospital for Covid-19 by 8am on August 16 was up from 32 on the same day the previous week.
The number of beds at Royal Devon University Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust occupied by people who tested positive for Covid-19 decreased by 59% in the last four weeks – 28 days ago, there were 98.
Across England there were 7,832 people in hospital with Covid as of August 16, with 195 of them in mechanical ventilation beds.
The number of Covid-19 patients hospitalised nationally has decreased by 43% in the last four weeks, while the number on mechanical ventilators has decreased by 39%.
The figures also show that 41 new Covid patients were admitted to hospital in Royal Devon University Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust in the week to August 14. This was down from 50 in the previous seven days.