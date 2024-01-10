Royal Mail has written a letter to Okehampton Town Council apologising for slow postal service after residents raised concerns over delivery delays.
The postal service explained that staff shortages and sickness at the Okehampton Delivery Office were responsible for the delays.
In the letter a Royal Mail worker, wrote: “Unfortunately, this has impacted mail deliveries to addresses in Okehampton. I am very sorry for the obvious impact this will have had.”
Royal Mail added that it was working hard to rectify the situation by advertising to fill vacancies, and implementing new health initiatives.
The town council is set to note this at the next meeting on January 22.