This Easter, the RSPCA is calling for the Government to ‘put the chicken before the egg’ and ban caged hens once and for all.
The animal welfare charity is asking the public to support the cause by urging their MP to call for the UK Government to act.
Around eight million hens (20 per cent of all hens) in the UK spend most of their lives cramped in cages, unable to move around freely and perform natural behaviour – like dustbathing.
Emily Harris, campaigns manager at the RSPCA, said: “It is vitally important that we treat every kind of animal with kindness and respect and keeping hens in cages is an outdated and cruel practice which can cause them to suffer. It means each hen is allocated only around 30cm (12in) of usable space – the equivalent of an A4 sheet of paper. These birds are sentient animals with their own individual personalities, despite common misconceptions, and they do not deserve to be treated this way. That’s why, this Easter, it’s time the chicken came before the egg!
“And, crucially, people have the power to help make a difference. Amid the Easter festivities, we’re asking the public to lobby their MP to make real change happen for millions of hens.”
Caged chickens are often stressed and frustrated, which means they often resort to distressing behaviours like birds pulling out each other's feathers - or even being left with bald patches after their heads and necks rubs on the bars when they poke their heads out to feed.
Despite 73 per cent of the public saying they are against hens being kept in cages, this cruel practice still continues.
“The only way to stop this cruel practice altogether is to see a ban on cages and we urge the public to help us make this a reality.”
To support the campaign and contact your local MP, visit: https://www.rspca.org.uk/getinvolved/campaign/farmcages.