The target is to make sure they have people running continuously over the 24-hour period and this year as it is an Olympic year the challenge is on to cover a whopping 2,024 miles!! Why not challenge yourself and get sponsored to run or walk further than you ever have before? Registration opens at 8am on Saturday, March 16t but you can turn up, register, and run at anytime during the 24 hour period. There will be Olympic track mini marathons between 11am-1pm for younger runners and food, entertainment, and a licenced bar throughout the day. In the evening join them for an open mic and curry night. With the help and support of Chagford Runners, the Webber family launched the event in March 2019, after the sad death of lifelong Chagfordian Rosie Webber, who died just 11 weeks after being diagnosed with lung cancer. All profits raised go to support the work of the Roy Castle Lung Cancer Foundation which support patients and the families suffering with the effects of lung cancer, as well as funding groundbreaking research in their own research labs. Find out more here.