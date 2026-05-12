Firefighters are inviting cross-country runners to join them at the start line for their charity run.
The Princetown Fire Station Dartmoor Charity Run 10K sets off at 6pm on Friday, May 29 from the fire station in Station Road, Princetown.
All entry and refreshment proceeds go to the Fire Fighters Charity.
A fire station spokesperson said: “Please lace up your trainers and help raise funds for our hardworking firefighter heroes. Join us for the Dartmoor Charity Run 10km to support a fantastic cause.
“This is about helping our Fire Fighters Charity. Whether you're a seasoned runner or up for a fun challenge, it's a great way to make a difference and enjoy Dartmoor scenery. “
Visit this link to register for the race: https://tinyurl.com/2z4r88sb or at Princetown Fire Station Facebook.
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