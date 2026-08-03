Residents across rural Devon are being encouraged to familiarise themselves with upcoming changes to the UK’s home phone network, after seven rural communities were confirmed among the latest to enter Openreach’s digital switchover programme.
The Devon communities that have been included in Openreach's latest phase of the UK's landline modernisation programme will affect exchanges serving Mary Tavy, Whiddon Down, Winkleigh, Lewdown, Drewsteignton, Morchard Bishop and Poundsgate.
These communities are part of the latest phase of the UK’s transition from the ageing analogue Public Switched Telephone Network (PSTN) to modern Digital Voice services.
Rural communities often rely heavily on home phones to stay connected with family or neighbours and essential services, making it particularly important that residents understand what the changes mean before they’re contacted by their communications provider.
While the nationwide switch-off is due to complete by 31 January 2027, many people are still unsure what the changes mean for them. Common questions include whether they’ll be able to keep their existing home phone number, continue using their current handset, whether broadband is needed and what happens during a power cut.
Bryn Thompson, Director at Phonely, a UK provider of Digital Voice and digital landline services, said: “For many people living in rural communities, the home phone is still one of the most important ways of staying connected. The good news is that, for most households, it’s possible to keep the same phone number and continue using the handset they’re familiar with. Understanding what’s changing now simply gives people more time to prepare.”
Openreach’s announcement is part of the UK’s long-term programme to retire the ageing copper phone network and move to digital technology — and communications providers will contact affected customers before they are migrated, giving them time to prepare and discuss any additional support they may need.
There are five things rural Devon residents should know:
• You can usually keep your existing home phone number.
• Many people can continue using their current handset with the right equipment.
• Your broadband and home phone don’t necessarily have to be with the same provider.
• If you use a telecare alarm or pendant, check with your provider before switching.
• If you’re contacted about changes to your home phone, always make sure the communication is genuine before sharing any personal or financial information.
Mr Thompson added: “The biggest thing we would encourage people to do is ask questions. There are still a lot of myths surrounding the move to Digital Voice, but for most people the process is much simpler than they expect.”
More information about the UK’s landline switch-off and Digital Voice is available at: https://www.phonely.co.uk/uk-digital-landline-switchover
The UK’s traditional Public Switched Telephone Network (PSTN) is being retired and replaced with Digital Voice services. The nationwide migration is expected to complete by 31 January 2027, with communications providers moving customers in phases before then.
Every Phonely plan includes network-level Auto Call Blocking, powered by live scam intelligence from NuisanceCalls.org.uk. Additional scam protection features are available through CallGuard.
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