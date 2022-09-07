Sampford Courtenay bed company looks to expand production site
A SAMPFORD Courtenay bed production business has applied for planning permission to expand its production and storage capacity.
Enchanted Beds is hoping to extend its bed manufacturing workshop to create additional workshop space with a staff rest area and toilets,
The factory is located at the Old Station Railway at Sampford Courtenay.
Enchanted Beds makes bespoke beds and mattresses using sustainable local materials.
The wool used in the mattress manufacturing process was locally sourced providing a local and important market for fleeces that would otherwise have little if any value to the producer, said agents for the applicant Exbourne Planning Services.
The business was successful and growing (having started in 2014 with two staff) and needed to expand its production and storage capacity to satisfy the increasing demand for its products.
This would secure local jobs and create more in the future, and ensured that the business developed and grew while remaining in the local area.
The business now employed 29 local people and supported the local economy by providing employment opportunities which injected wealth into the local economy.
The site was in a remote location but there were residential properties to the north and east of the site. The agents said that the planning application would not have any detrimental impact on the level of amenity enjoyed by these neighbours.
Historically the site was used as a joinery and manufacturing base using industrial woodworking machinery and industrial extraction systems.The agent said the applicant’s use of the site had improved the level of amenity enjoyed by the neighbours. The peace and tranquillity locally has improved significantly since he took over the site.
More on the planning application can found on West Devon Borugh Council’s website — application reference 2076/22/FUL.
