Sampford Courtenay Flower Club had a very successful and fun morning last Saturday, making spring door wreaths in the shape of an egg ready for Easter. Seventeen women took part and everyone went home with a superb door hanging, all different reflecting diverse talents. The club meets at Sampford Courtenay Village Hall.
Sampford Courtenay ladies make Easter wreaths
Sunday 9th April 2023 11:00 am
