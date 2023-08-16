The winners were: Vegetable Cup, Bill Robertson; heaviest crop from one seed potato, Barbara Smith (3445g); Homecraft Cup, Marion Pratt; Fruit Bowl, Veronica Matthews; Flowers Cup, Veronica Matthews; Produce Cup, Veronica Matthews; Welcome Cup for First Time Entrants,Christine Dearden; Longest Runner Bean Plate, Bill Roberton (57.5cm); Dornaford Cup for Eggs, Ginnie Pope; Children Under 12 Shield, William Bennie; most points in show, children, William Bennie (19 points); Best Exhibit in Show, Veronica Matthews for a felted mouse in a teacup; Most Points in Show, Veronica Matthews, with 133 points.