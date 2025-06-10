Public health officials in Devon have issued a warning about illegally sold blue pills that are believed to have caused the death of three people in Plymouth.
The pills were illegally sold as Valium and may come in blister packs with Arabic writing.
Professor Steve Maddern, director of public health for Plymouth City Council, said: “Any loss of a life is a tragedy, and we want to prevent it happening to anyone else. We’re very concerned about these tablets. We cannot currently speculate about the content of these drugs whilst they are being tested, but we do want people to be aware. They might look like Valium, but they could be contaminated with another substance and therefore more toxic. If you or someone you know has these tablets, do not take them.”
Devon and Cornwall Police said two men aged in their 20s and 30s were pronounced dead at an address in Welbeck Avenue on Saturday and a third man, aged in his 30s, was found dead in a property on North Road East the following day.
Plymouth City Council has urged people to act quickly if someone has taken drugs and becomes unwell by calling 999 or by taking them to Derriford Hospital’s Emergency Department.
If the person is unconscious but breathing, put them in the recovery position. This helps keep their airway clear. You can find more advice on the FRANK website.
Detective Inspector Michelle Dunn from Devon and Cornwall Police said: “We are currently investigating the unexplained deaths of three men in Plymouth which occurred over the weekend.
“At this time, the deaths are believed to be drug-related and we are working closely with our partner agencies to establish the full circumstances.
“Anyone with information which may assist police is asked to call 101 or report via our website quoting reference 50250144278.”
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.