Fears intensified when a planning application was submitted which proposed turning the building into a residential property. Residents worried that the closure would be detrimental for those in the community as the next nearest shop is in Sticklepath which would mean a long walk up a steep hill for those who cannot drive. There were also concerns that the shop’s closure would result in the loss of a vital community space as the village hall is often inaccessible due to lorries blocking the car park and has been the target of vandalism in the past.