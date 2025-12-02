Youngsters rose to the challenge when they enjoyed scaling a climbing wall during school adventure session.
Pupils at Lifton Community Academy, demonstrated resilience, determination and teamwork at a bouldering session at Milton Abbot Climbing Barn.
The children showed resilience and courage as they scaled walls without ropes or harnesses, but with thick crash mats for safety.
The outing was designed to provide an alternative healthy activity to traditional sports and a chance for pupils to test themselves and support one another.
Adam Hill, headteacher at Lifton Community Academy, said: “Every child is unique, and offering a wide range of activities helps each of them find something they can shine in. It was brilliant to see pupils pushing themselves, cheering one another on, and growing in confidence with every climb.”
