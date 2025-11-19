PUPILS at Lifton Community Academy, have given a warm welcome to Bailey a golden retriever from Therapy Dogs Nationwide and his handler Grant this term.
Therapy Dogs Nationwide is a national charity dedicated to improving wellbeing through visits from specially trained therapy dogs and their volunteers.
With more than 40 years of experience in animal-assisted therapies, the charity’s volunteers bring their own temperament-tested dogs into schools, care homes, hospitals and hospices to provide comfort, stimulation and companionship.
These visits have been shown to boost confidence, improve communication, support children with special needs and create a calming environment for all. As part of the Kennel Club Bark and Read Programme, many of the charity’s dogs help children develop reading skills while building confidence and enjoyment of learning.
The children loved meeting Bailey and experiencing the calm and comfort that therapy can bring to the school day. The school hopes that the canine companion will now become a regular visitor, as it was clear how much the pupils gained from both walking Bailey in the school grounds and reading to him.
The school has explained that Bailey’s visits help with the children’s mastery of the English curriculum, helping them become confident communicators and fluent readers. They enjoy reading stories to Bailey.
Adam Hill, headteacher of Lifton Community Academy, said: "It was wonderful to see our pupils engage so positively with Bailey and Grant. The children not only enjoyed spending time with them but also gained confidence and calm, especially during reading and learning activities. Visits like this really enhance both wellbeing and learning."
Tracey Cleverly, CEO of Learning Academy Partnership, the trust which runs the village primary school, added: "Therapy dogs provide a unique way to support children’s reading and confidence. These visits can make learning fun, boost fluency, and help children feel confident in their abilities."
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.