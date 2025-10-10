A West Devon school is celebrating after being named among the very best places to learn science in the country.
Tavistock College has climbed the national rankings for pupils’ science exam results and been hailed ‘outstanding’.
Principal James Buchanan praised his students and staff, saying : “Tavistock College is proud to announce exceptional progress in science, as recognised by a nationally respected organisation.”
According to the Fischer Family Trust, which analyses school exam results nationwide, his students’ achievements among the best in the country.
At GCSE level all three sciences performed impressively, with biology ranked in the top 23% of schools nationally, chemistry in the top 9%, and physics in the top 1%.
This trend of excellence continues into A-level, where all science subjects were placed in the top 33% of schools for progress, and A-level physics stood out in the top 4% nationally.
James said: “These results reflect the high-quality teaching and learning that define the science department at Tavistock College. They are a fantastic reflection of the dedication and expertise within our science team, led by Kevin Williams, head of science.
“I’m incredibly proud of our hardworking students and staff, whose commitment to excellence continues to raise aspirations and outcomes. We remain committed to providing an education that empowers every student to achieve their potential and pursue a future full of choice and opportunity, which is shown so wonderfully with these results."
The Fischer Family Trust, a not-for-profit organisation, provides data on pupils’ attainment in school.
Its endorsement of science education at Tavistock College is a boost for the school, whose last Ofsted inspection in April 2024 said the school ‘requires improvement’ on the grounds that its ‘quality of education’ one of five criteria, required improvement.
That inspection found all other categories – behaviour and attitudes, personal development, leader and management and sixth-form provision to be ‘good’.
