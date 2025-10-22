A group of Scouts has been reaching across the world through the power of radio.
Amateur radio operators, who connect with other hobbyists and help in emergencies, connected Walkham Valley Scout Group with international Scout groups.
The Squirrels, Beavers, Cubs and Scouts chatted with their counterparts in various countries with the help of Dartmoor Amateur Radio Club and then joined in international games and dining.
The virtual Scouting meet, a version of a Jamboree, took the form of a shortwave chat called Jamboree Scouting on the Air (JOTA) and was combined with a Jamboree on the Internet (JOTI).
Abigail de Carteret (chair and administrator of Walkham Valley Scout Group) said: “The JOTA and JOTI events are annual highlights in the Scouting calendar, providing an opportunity for young people, and adult volunteers, to open their minds to the vastness of the world Scout movement.
“The hope is that our young people have realised they are part of the world’s largest youth movement, bursting with like-minded people and offering opportunities to experience all that the world has to offer.
“I’m grateful to the radio club who kindly set up their masts and equipment allowing our youngsters to broadcast their voices to countries near and far. Several had a talent for speaking clearly and listening carefully to the responses.
“They also practised Morse code, while outside the Scout lodge were a range of international activities for the youngsters to try their hand at. They cooked Hungarian ‘chimney cake’ on the open fire embers, made origami Scout uniform and made tiles to play the South Korean game of Ddakji. And of course they enjoyed the traditional campfire tradition of toasting marshmallows to make ‘s’mores’ (marshmallow, chocolate and cracker sandwiches) whilst learning about their origins.”
The Cubs and Scouts had the opportunity to camp overnight while continuing to speak with Scouts around the world via a bank of laptops connected to the JOTI interactive map. They then enjoyed a raft of activities to try, challenges to complete and more countries to tick off their list including Malaysia, the Falkland Islands and the Azores.
She added: “Walkham Valley Scout Group has grown well over the last year and hopes to continue providing exciting and engaging experiences for young people in Yelverton and the surrounding area. In order to do this we need to build up our leadership teams so that they can support the strong numbers of young people who are eager to join the Scouts”
She appealed for volunteers to come forward: “There are a range of roles which can be tailored to suit the time you are able to give.
“Although skills are welcome, no prior experience is required, with training and mentoring provided by the group and the wider Scout Association. Whatever your age, you can start your own Scouting journey and provide fantastic opportunities for young people.”
Anyone interested in finding about volunteering with the Walkhampton group, is asked to contact Abi de Carteret by emailing [email protected].
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.