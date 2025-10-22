Okehampton Otters Swimming Club made waves at the National Arena League competition this month, finishing in second place.
In an impressive debut, the club finished only four points behind the winning team, following an excellent start to the season that began with a club-hosted gala attended by the mayor of Okehampton Cllr Richard Colman.
"This result is a testament to the commitment and enthusiasm of everyone involved with the Otters. We're incredibly proud of how far the club has come, and this is only the beginning," said the club's chair Craig Boxall.
The Okehampton Otters are a small but fast-growing club and are now looking to build momentum as they prepare for the next round of competitions.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.