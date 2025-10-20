Okehampton golfer, Paul Rattenbury, has raised over £7,000 for Dementia UK through the charity’s 36 Hole Challenge, making him the leading fundraiser for the event in England.
Hosted by Okehampton Golf Club, the event saw over 40 players participate and raise a total of £7,077 including Gift Aid.
Supported by his sons, Paul organised the challenge after Dementia UK helped support him and his family when his wife, Wendy developed the condition at just 60.
Paul’s son, Matthew, said: “It went fantastically well. To raise so much money for such a wonderful charity is fantastic. It was a long day but so worth it. Everyone really got behind the event.
“It was a very emotional occasion, especially for my dad, but we’re all really pleased to have been able to donate such a large amount of money for Dementia UK and to raise awareness about this terrible condition.”
Wendy started showing symptoms a couple of years ago and the illness has progressed quickly.
Matthew added: “It’s not been a good two years. There have been a lot of changes. Dad couldn’t work and look after her, so she’s gone into a home. It’s been really tough for us all.”
“It’s hard to watch someone you care about be affected like this, and of course there are many thousands of families that are going through the same thing.”
Approximately more than 14,000 people in Devon have dementia - a number expected to rise to 24,200 by 2036.
The funds raised will go towards paying for specialist help and advice. Eight pounds can cover two calls to Dementia UK's free Helpline, and £33 could fund an hour with a dementia nurse
