In a letter to the council, the member of the public wrote: “Parking of non-residents seems to have become worse this year. We see people parking to use the GP surgery, hospital and to go to work. They avoid paying for town parking by using our road. They also don't care about parking over driveways and completely block pavements, especially the curve around towards Lopes Crescent, which has caused near misses as visibility is occluded. We have also seen cars and vans abandoned for weeks at a time.”