Four seals have been released on the North Devon coast after receiving care from the RSPCA.
The seals, all rescued separately across the South West and Wales during the final months of 2024, were given care at West Hatch Wildlife Centre near Taunton in Somerset.
The seals, Mini Milk, Calippo, Nobbly Bobbly and Cornetto, were released at Combe Martin beach in North Devon.
Emma Jacobs, RSPCA photographer, said: “It’s been amazing to follow the seals as they gained strength ready for release. So many species of native wildlife are threatened, and many have seen reductions in numbers, so it’s important for all of us to do everything we can to support wildlife.”
If you’re concerned about a sick seal, call the RSPCA on 0300 1234 999.