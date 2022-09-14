Second Chagford Food Festival a roaring success

Sunday (September 11) saw the return of the Chagford Food Festival. Once again, the event proved to be a huge success with town square and streets around packed with people as they tasted foods from across Devon and around the world. Many of the stalls sold out of food by mid-afternoon as people tried a number of dishes. Music was played by a host of local musicians, and Professor Bumble had the children screaming with joy. This was the second Chagford Food Festival following on from last year’s success.