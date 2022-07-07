Second Okey Music Day to rock town

Okey Music Day is set to return for its second year this Sunday (July 17) as musicians from across the South West perfect their performances.

The popular music day will bring bands from across the region together with the likes of Okehampton band Quorum, the Wreckords and Wren Music’s Devon Youth Folk Ensemble all set to play.

Dave Rich who set up the music day last year, said: ‘Okey Music Day started last year after the lockdowns. We wanted to do something in the town.’

Mr Rich and his wife Gemma are both musicians themselves and understood the pressure music players found themselves in during the pandemic.

He added: ‘We had had a terrible couple of years and we wanted to put something on to help musicians. It just seemed like a great idea.

‘We put on all the music in the pubs like the Fountain Inn and it’s just great fun. The first time we did it was really well received.’

Mr Rich and his wife, a member of The Hummingbirds, performed last year but they have made the decision to forego a performance slot this time in order to offer other musicians the opportunity to play. They have not been short of places to fill. Musicians have been scrambling to get their names in the day’s programme for this year. Mr Rich said the event was so popular that it is heavily over-subscribed.

One of the lucky few to have gained a space at the music day this year is the band Quorum which are very excited about the coming event as they will be performing to a home crowd.

Quorum’s manager, Chris Hodgson, said: ‘The band are particularly looking to this gig as it’s a home event. We were unable to attend last year as it clashed with the Chagstock Festival where we were playing last year.

‘There should be new bands there playing a great range of music. The weather is going to be fantastic and there’s an open mic session at the Fountain Inn, so it’s all inclusive.’