HAVING begun in the 1950s, Spreyton Flower, Produce and Craft Show is the oldest continuing event in the village and one that people strive to keep going.
Sharon Hawking, Show secretary, reported that this year it made more than £600, which is pretty impressive.
The August show was opened by the manager of Spreyton Village Shop, Bella Snook, who spoke about the importance of such events and getting the community involved and getting together.
Sharon reported that, as ever, the standard of entries was very high, adding that it is always so impressive how talented people are.
Trophy winners this year included the “village treasure” Cleave Collins who swept the board by winning seven cups for his vegetables and floral exhibits.
The children's cup was won jointly by Molly and Noah. The Junior Cookery was won jointly by Molly and Oliver.
The preserves section was won by Judith Talbot and the homemade drinks cup was won jointly by Judith Talbot, Manfred Evans and Jon Elston.
The Women’s Cookery cup was won by Caroline Burkin while the Women’s Craft section was won jointly by Judith Talbot and Jenny Hammond.
The Best Exhibit in the Show was a huge beautiful pink pot plant!
SPECIAL PRIZES
Special prizes were awarded to: Cleave Collins for his onions, D Edwards for tomatoes, T Konig for her pot plant.
Cleave Collins for Top Vase, J Hedley-Dent for sweet peas, Alex Gillard for a buggy with wheels.
Molly G-H for her (still warm) Victoria Sandwich, Caroline Burkin for Salad Dressing, Judith Talbot for non-alcoholic drink, Loo Hutchinson for Courgette Cake.
Janet Edwards for Fruit Cake, Cleave Collins for a lampstand, D Blinkhorne winning the heaviest crop of potatoes for the Gardening Club and a new class for Toddlers was won by Sam Gillard.
Many thanks go to: Betty Endacott at the door, Alethea Kennerley for getting a team together and baking such lovely scones and cakes to offer for the cream tea.
Chris and Davina G-H, and others, for organising the traditional children's sports which, as ever, was very popular.
Tessa Collins for doing the tombola stall which sold out in 20 minutes! Douglas Endacott for conducting the auction of produce at the end of the Show day.