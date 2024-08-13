Independent school Shebbear College has appointed a new Head of Prep who will be starting in September.
Lucy Dennis was selected from a strong field by a panel of Shebbear College teachers, pupils and leaders, and will take over from Matthew Foale, who has left to spend more time with his family.
Mrs Dennis joins the school from South Tawton Primary School, where she has worked for over ten years.
Her most recent position there was the lead teacher and a member of the senior leadership team, as well as being the early reading lead across the Dartmoor Multi Academy Trust, of which South Tawton Primary is part. Before that she worked at Instow Primary School as a class teacher after graduating from the University of Plymouth with a BEd.
“I attended an open day at Shebbear when I was looking at schools for my son, who starts secondary school in September. It just had a really warm, welcoming feel to it and felt like somewhere I’d really like to work!’ said Lucy, who has been working with outgoing Head of Prep, Mr Foale, to ensure a smooth transition.
“I’m really looking forward to developing future plans for the prep school, including the new nursery, and the outdoor learning and forest school element of the prep school, as well as developing parent/school links and, of course, meeting all the children!”
In her free time, Mrs Dennis can be found enjoying the outdoors with her husband, Daniel, their children Jack (aged ten) and Mille (aged seven), who will also be joining Shebbear College in September, and their dog, Dougie.
She lives on a farm and enjoys walking, playing netball, cooking and hosting for friends and family.
All Shebbear College Prep School parents will have the opportunity to meet her at one of the welcome events held at the start of term.