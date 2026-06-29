Students and staff at Shebbear College have raised more than £1,800 for Macmillan Cancer Support after taking part in a head-shaving fundraising event.
Led by Ms Vetch, a group of pupils and colleagues volunteered to have their heads shaved in a show of solidarity for those affected by cancer. The event, nicknamed the “Sheb Shave”, took place on Friday (June 26) and drew strong support from across the school community. At the time of writing, the college had raised nearly £2,000, surpassing its original fundraising target of £1,000.
Speaking about the event, Ms Vetch said: "I would like to say a massive thank you to everyone that sponsored us, amazing generosity. Cancer takes a lot from people and is often out of their control. Shaving our heads was a choice, a way to stand with those that don't get to choose. I am very proud of the boys that stepped up and joined me to support others; they were very courageous to let others know they are not in this alone."
The fundraiser aimed not only to generate financial support but also to raise awareness of the challenges faced by those living with cancer, recognising the impact it has on many families and communities.
Macmillan Cancer Support provides essential medical, emotional, and financial assistance to individuals and families facing cancer, making fundraising efforts like this vital.
Participants received widespread praise for their bravery, with many now embracing their new look as a symbol of their commitment to the cause.
Macmillan Cancer Support is one of Britain’s largest charities and provides specialist health care, information and financial support to people affected by cancer and their families. In 2024, the charity helped 2.4 million people affected by cancer.
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