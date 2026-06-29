After a heatwave stifling enough to disrupt classes and give children some light relief from formal classrooms, teachers have learned their own lessons.
Like most schools last week, as temperatures climbed above 30C, Bere Alston suspended normal working and allowed school sports gear to be worn. The school also held many classes outdoors, in the shade, in gazebos and in other outdoor spaces.
The school decided to stay open, despite the rising temperatures, because parents (especially those who work), rely on the school and discovered the more relaxed environment had benefits, despite the adverse conditions.
Now, headteacher Gareth Bemister has recognised that there are long-term gains to be made from adversity, as the children took to the new learning environment like ducks to water.
The way the heatwave saw lessons adapted has prompted him to consider future changes under a national educational play-based strategy called ‘continuous provision’, which proposes pupils move to different areas of the schools - in particular outdoors - for different lessons.
Gareth said: “There is a lot of discussion in education at the moment about the value of continuous provision for older children, as it tends to stop at the end of early years foundation stage when children are five.
“Continuous provision has long been a fundamental element of early years teaching and learning. Instead of relying on traditional ‘sit-down’ tasks, resources and activities are purposefully placed throughout the environment to support children across all key areas of development.
“This holistic, play-based approach is increasingly being adopted in Key Stage 1, as educators recognise the profound benefits of extended play-based learning.”
Gareth and his staff seized the chance to incorporate a maths lesson within the changes forced on them to cope with the heatwave: “Some really positive bi-products have come about from the conditions.
“The class teacher and I have discussed continuous provision before and the conditions meant that she was able to try something different. It was so successful that it may become a more regular part of our curriculum offer moving forward.”
The school used 'outside reading boxes’, outdoor games, blankets, benches and cushions to keep children in the shade and as cool as possible as it became hotter.
Gareth: “Last week, of course, we really suffered during the hot weather. I think most schools in our area stayed open in one shape or form. We stayed open throughout, though we did invite parents to collect their children on Thursday afternoon where temperatures really soared and we had been forced to go off-curriculum.
“However, I am very aware that some of our families really rely on us so we remained open for those that needed it.
“We are very fortunate with our outdoor space and the shaded areas that it offers. Again, we have discussed how this can become a permanent feature of breaktimes and lunchtimes moving forward, although our county champion football team were keen to get back to the pitch on Friday when it had cooled down.”
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