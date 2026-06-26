A man was taken to hospital after falling from a bridge in Bere Alston onto the railway line below.
Police attended the scene last night.
A police spokesperson said: “We were called at 7.15pm on Thursday, June 25 following a report of a man on a railway bridge in Bere Alston.
“Emergency services attended but the man fell from the bridge prior to arrival.
“He was treated at the scene before being taken to hospital. His injuries are not believed to be life-threatening or life-changing.”
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